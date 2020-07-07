One dead after shooting in Kanasín, Yucatán

KANASÍN, YUCATÁN.- On the evening of Monday, July 6, there was a shooting in the neighborhood of Mulchechén, municipality of Kanasín, Yucatán, which ended up with one person dead.
According to the information released by the police, the person who died was identified only as Abraham “N”, and he died at Mérida’s Eastern Red Cross clinic.
The man was rushed to the emergency room by his own relatives to the after receiving a bullet from a man who is apparently known as Luis, who fled the scene and is now a fugitive of the law.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the shooting and it is still unknown if other people are involved in the incident.
