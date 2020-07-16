New working hours for Mérida “mercados”

Mérida, July 15, 2020. — In compliance with the new sanitary measures issued by the State Government, the Mérida City Council reports that as of this Thursday, July 16, a new schedule will be implemented in the “Lucas de Gálvez” and “San Benito” municipal markets in order to help reduce mobility and minimize the risks of contagion and spread of the coronavirus.

In this sense, it is reported that the new working hours will be from 6 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. Previously they opened at 3 o’clock, but due to the restriction of mobility until 5 in the morning announced by the government, the opening time was run at 6 a.m.

The City Council, with the approval of the tenants, determined that the premises classified as non-essential businesses will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. They will only work from Monday to Friday at the aforementioned hours.

The basic product stores such as meats, fruits, and vegetables will continue to work from Monday to Sunday, also from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As it will be remembered, at the beginning of Wave 1 of economic reactivation it was established that the tenants of these markets reopen their businesses from 3 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.

Likewise, citizens are reminded that no person who does not wear face masks will be allowed to enter and strict access control will continue to be maintained, in order to avoid crowds and not to saturate the market corridors.

In the same way, the population is asked to go alone, no children or elderly people are allowed (pregnant women either) since they are considered a population at risk for the transmission of Covid-19.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom

Comments

comments