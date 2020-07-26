National Guard finds 21 kilos of methamphetamine hidden in modified gas tank

Mexicali, Baja California — After disabling a gas tank, federal officers located just over 21 kilos of methamphetamine hidden on the underbelly of a vehicle.

The find happened along the Mexicali-Tijuana highway when the driver was pulled over for not wearing his seat belt.

While writing the ticket, officers noticed the two men in the car acting nervously, which resulted in a safety inspection of their car. During the inspection, the police officers noticed a modification in the car’s gas tank.

Officers locate the drugs after noticing a modified gas tank

Agents of the National Guard detained the two from inside the car after they were found transporting 21.2 kilos of methamphetamine with a market value of more than 5 million pesos.

Source: RMN







