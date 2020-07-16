Missing captain body found in the Nichupté Lagoon mangrove area

Finally, the body of a man was found, most likely the boat captain that got lost in the mangrove area, in front of the Malecon Tajamar in Cancun.

The discovery occurred today, July 15, on the third day after two days of searching for the boat captain and tourist guide “Ricardo”, who entered the Nichupté Lagoon after he was hired by an American tourist to retrieve his drone that fell in an area of ​​thick vegetation.

Several groups were engaged in the search but it was not until today that the rescue team found the body 100 meters away from where the operation was suspended 12 hours earlier.

“The body was found in the middle of the mangrove”, reported Antonio de Jesús Riverol, general director of Civil Protection in the municipality.

“We do not touch the body, we just locate it and establish the point for the forensics team to take charge. We are waiting for the authority that will be in charge of identifying it ”, he added.

Expert agents entered the place in a boat of the Secretary of the Navy to transport the body to some point in the Hotel Zone and from there be able to take it to the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to perform the autopsy and find out the cause of death.

About 30 people from different agencies participated in the search operation, such as Civil Protection, Port Captaincy, Heart paramedics, group of international rescue brigades, private launches, and even aircraft.

