Mexico’s main touristic website in conflict.

Visit Mexico webpage suspension uncovers conflict between Sectur’s suppliers. Technology supplier Tecnoce.com, who operates this platform, alleges debts from Braintivity.

MEXICO (Agencies) – The suspension of the website www.visitmexico.com, in charge of promoting the country to attract travelers, has been caused by a conflict between the private companies’ Braintivity, administrator of the platform, and its technology provider Tecnocen.com. In turn, this suspension highlights the great ineptitude of the government of Mexico, once again.

In documents uploaded to this website, you can verify how since July 2019, the first of this company signed a contract with Tecnocen.com, so that this would function as a service provider to perform infrastructure activities in the Amazon server cloud and other software works.

In these same files can be verified as Braintivity, owned by the entrepreneur Marcos Achar reports that Tecnocen.com staff has threatened to suspend the services provided due to an alleged lack of payment as counter provision, which has sought a settlement to clarify the amount without response. “Your company (Tecnocen.com) has communicated via email to Braintivity personnel demanding the conclusion of a written contract to obtain an undue profit and to the detriment of my company, with the threat as it has been said, of suspending its services,” indicated Achar’s company.

The Ministry of Tourism owns the digital promotion platform VisitMexico.com, so in 2019 it signed a contract for this company to manage and operate it. A few days ago, the message “Suspension for non-payment” was posted on this website. Excuse me. We are working on it right now, come back soon”, before which Braintivity reported that it was a hack.

Minutes after this was published in the media, the text that appears on the website VisitMexico.com was modified by “It’s not a hack, it’s a lack of payment,” and the documents about the conflict between the companies were also published.

VisitMexico.com is the country’s digital promotion platform to attract national and international travelers; just last June, an investment of 280 million pesos (around 12.2 million USD) was announced for a reactivation campaign in Mexico and the United States the coronavirus pandemic.

