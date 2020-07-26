Mexico’s main touristic website in conflict.

Visit Mexico webpage suspension uncovers conflict between Sectur’s suppliers. Technology supplier Tecnoce.com, who operates this platform, alleges debts from Braintivity.
MEXICO (Agencies) – The suspension of the website www.visitmexico.com, in charge of promoting the country to attract travelers, has been caused by a conflict between the private companies’ Braintivity, administrator of the platform, and its technology provider Tecnocen.com. In turn, this suspension highlights the great ineptitude of the government of Mexico, once again.
In documents uploaded to this website, you can verify how since July 2019, the first of this company signed a contract with Tecnocen.com, so that this would function as a service provider to perform infrastructure activities in the Amazon server cloud and other software works.
In these same files can be verified as Braintivity, owned by the entrepreneur Marcos Achar reports that Tecnocen.com staff has threatened to suspend the services provided due to an alleged lack of payment as counter provision, which has sought a settlement to clarify the amount without response. “Your company (Tecnocen.com) has communicated via email to Braintivity personnel demanding the conclusion of a written contract to obtain an undue profit and to the detriment of my company, with the threat as it has been said, of suspending its services,” indicated Achar’s company.
The Ministry of Tourism owns the digital promotion platform VisitMexico.com, so in 2019 it signed a contract for this company to manage and operate it. A few days ago, the message “Suspension for non-payment” was posted on this website. Excuse me. We are working on it right now, come back soon”, before which Braintivity reported that it was a hack.
Minutes after this was published in the media, the text that appears on the website VisitMexico.com was modified by “It’s not a hack, it’s a lack of payment,” and the documents about the conflict between the companies were also published.
VisitMexico.com is the country’s digital promotion platform to attract national and international travelers; just last June, an investment of 280 million pesos (around 12.2 million USD) was announced for a reactivation campaign in Mexico and the United States the coronavirus pandemic.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Joe Biden consolidates his lead
Former Democratic vice president leads all.
-
Slaves who bought their freedom.
The harshness of being black in.
-
One more time, people in Mérida demonstrate to demand AMLO’s resignation
Mérida, Yucatán (July 25, 2020).- Members.
-
The Cuban doctors came, charged 135 million pesos and left.
The Mexico City Ministry of Health.
-
AMLO gives civilian tasks to the military
Since 2018, elements of the Sedena.
-
Fleetwood Mac blues guitarist Peter Green dies at 73
Peter Green, the dexterous blues guitarist.
-
20 young businessmen kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta.
The group, originally from Guanajuato, was.
-
2,000 tons of sargassum have been collected on Cancun beaches
Around 2,000 tons of sargassum have.
-
China will provide Mexico USD $1 billion loan for access to COVID-19 vaccine
China’s government will provide a USD.
-
No more admission tests will be carried out at UADY this year
The Autonomous University of Yucatan reported.
Leave a Comment