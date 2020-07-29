Mexico’s divided opinions regarding Lozoya.

MEXICO CITY (El Financiero) – The extradition of Emilio Lozoya to the country divides opinions regarding its purpose and possible results.
According to a national survey by El Financiero, 41 percent of those interviewed consider Lozoya’s extradition to be a step forward in the fight against corruption. This coincides with the government’s expectations that Lozoya will provide relevant information regarding acts of corruption allegedly committed in previous governments. However, 38 percent believe that Lozoya is a distraction from other, more important issues.
Some citizens see Lozoya’s extradition as a fight against corruption, 37 percent think that with the information that Lozoya offers the government, acts of corruption from previous governments can be punished. In comparison, however, 45 percent do not believe that anything will happen, that everything will remain the same.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
