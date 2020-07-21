Mexico’s annual inflation picked up in first-half July: Reuters poll

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s annual inflation rate accelerated slightly in the first half of July, thanks to higher prices of energy and some food items, a Reuters poll showed.
The 11 experts forecast annual inflation of 3.58% for the first two weeks of July, below the 3.50% in the last two weeks of June.
During those two weeks in July, consumer prices would have risen by 0.32% while the core index would have risen by 0.13%, according to the poll.
Their estimate for yearly core inflation was 3.73%.
Mexico’s national statistics institute will publish its national consumer price index for the first half of July on Thursday.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutiérrez in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burín in Buenos Aires; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Richard Chang)
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Grumpy Old Men: Mérida senior citizens break all preventive regulations
Mérida “Abuelitos” generate controversy for breaking.
-
US and Mexico leaders agree to boost production chains: GEA
From the meeting held by the.
-
Japan auto companies triple Mexican pay rather than move production to the US
The new North American free-trade agreement.
-
Airlines call for testing to restore transatlantic travel
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Major airlines.
-
Trump is sometimes tested for coronavirus more than once a day
At a briefing on Tuesday, July.
-
Joe Biden ahead in the presidential race.
A new poll placed Joe Biden.
-
The Assembly of Defenders of the Mayan Territory “Múuch Xíinbal” is left out of the Maya Train public consultation
The community collective Assembly of Defenders.
-
A cyclone could form in the Gulf of Mexico
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 21, 2020).-” In.
-
Quintana Roo launches online platform for Travel Agents and Tour Operators
The objective is to provide visitors.
-
Covid-19 tests performed on all Yucatan State Congress staff
Mérida, Yucatán, July 20, 2020. –.
Leave a Comment