Mexico, the worst country to raise a family, study reveals.

MEXICO CITY (El Universal) – For people who decide to start a family, Iceland is the best place to do so because of its living conditions. In contrast, Mexico appears to be the worst place because of poor security conditions, living costs, health, education, and time management, according to Asher & Lyric.
Among the 35 countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico was the last place, besides being the only one with a negative score.
Iceland, in the first place, obtained 1,093 points, Norway 1,090, Sweden 1,051, Finland 1,043, Luxembourg 1,022, and in the last place was Mexico with -279.56 points.
The firm that developed the study qualifies five aspects of the situation. Security; the costs of life, care of the children, and spending in education and health.
Regarding happiness, they evaluate the freedom of the inhabitants, the happiness index, the suicide rate, equality of income. In health, they consider maternal mortality, infant mortality, life expectancy, birth control, while in education, they measure performance in mathematics and science, as well as the number of young people enrolled in schools from 15 to 24 years old.
In four of the five aspects measured, Mexico was on the list of the five worst countries, but in all cases, its score was failing. In terms of insecurity, health, and education, it ranked first worst, and in happiness, it was the fifth-worst country.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
