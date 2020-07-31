Mexico signs an agreement with the UN to monitor drug purchases.

This agreement is accompanied by the creation of a distributor of medicines, medical equipment, and vaccines so that these purchases from abroad can reach all corners of Mexico.

The Mexican government has signed an agreement with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to procurement drugs, medical equipment, and vaccines.

During the morning conference this Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that with this agreement, from the hand of this UN institution, right quality medicines will be obtained at low prices and without corruption from all the countries of the world. “There has always been a lack of medicines, as it has reached the extreme of distributing adulterated drugs that have even caused the death of people. There is evidence that corruption has prevailed in everything related to the purchase of medicines”.

According to Grupo Reforma, Lopez Obrador thanked legislators for allowing consolidated purchases of medicines abroad and criticized that previously it was not allowed due to the monopoly that existed in the country.

The president recalled that this agreement is accompanied by the creation of a distributor of medicines, medical equipment, and vaccines so that these purchases from abroad reach all corners of Mexico.

“Let them reach the most remote village, the most remote community in the country, let there be no shortage of medicines, just as bottled soft drinks arrive, let the medicines arrive, that is what this company is for,” he said.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that the UN would also ensure that the bidding process is transparent and that the inputs acquired are of the best quality.

He recalled that UNOPS has participated in tenders for the Mexican e-passport, the Tren Maya and the Cablebús, Trolebús, and Metro at CDMX.

