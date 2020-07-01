Mexico registers 5,432 new coronavirus cases, 648 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported on Tuesday 5,432 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 648 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 226,089 cases and 27,769 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam for Reuters)
Sources: REUTERS / https://news.google.com/covid19/map
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Is China beginning to own the United States?
China has slowly bought big in.
-
Dr. Fauci’s disturbing prognosis for the US.
The nation’s leading infectious disease expert.
-
AMLO’s approval rating drops from 83% to 56% two years after his victory
When he took office on December.
-
Why is SEMARNAT exempting the Maya Train from an Environmental Impact Study?
A MIA is a technical-scientific Environmental.
-
U.S. designates Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE as national security threats
The decision prohibits U.S. companies from.
-
ULTRAMAR and WINJET raise their transportation rates in Cozumel
Many residents of the island of.
-
Ex-chief of Pemex will finally be extradited to Mexico
The former head of Mexico’s state.
-
Crocodile captured in Tetiz feasting on “patio” chickens
Tetiz, Yucatan (June 29, 2020).- A.
-
Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy and cuts 3,500 jobs
Cirque du Soleil, known for its.
-
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse over the Yucatan July 4
“A penumbral eclipse of the Moon.
Leave a Comment