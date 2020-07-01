Mexico registers 5,432 new coronavirus cases, 648 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported on Tuesday 5,432 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 648 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 226,089 cases and 27,769 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Shri Navaratnam for Reuters)

Sources: REUTERS / https://news.google.com/covid19/map







