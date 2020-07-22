Mexico – New record of deaths and infections from covid-19

José Luis Alomía, Director of Epidemiology, said that according to estimates, the number of confirmed cases to Covid-19 would be 395,570 and 42,289 deaths.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – The Ministry of Health reported that Mexico exceeded 40,000 deaths by Covid-19 by counting 40,400, an increase of 915 over yesterday, and 356,255 positive cases of the new coronavirus, 6,859 more than the day before yesterday.

In the evening press conference, José Luis Alomía, director of Epidemiology, said that according to estimates, at this time, the number of confirmed cases to Covid-19 would be 395,570 and 42,289 deaths.

The official reported that since the first positive case to SarsCoV2 was registered in Mexico, 227,165 patients have recovered.

As for hospital occupation, he mentioned that throughout the country, there are 30,382 general beds to attend to respiratory disease, of which 16,607 are available, and 14,225 occupied. Hence, there is an occupation of 46%.

In critical beds, with mechanical ventilators, there are a total of 10,211 beds, of which 6,399 are available and 3,812 occupied.

In general beds, Tabasco has the highest hospital occupancy with 78%, followed by Nayarit with 78% and Nuevo Leon with 76%, while in intensive care beds, Tabasco has an occupancy of 66%, Nuevo Leon 63% and Baja California 55%.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments