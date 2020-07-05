Mexico becomes the fifth country in the world, ranking with more deaths by COVID-19.

With 30,366 deaths, Mexico became the fifth country in the world ranking with more deaths by COVID-19 In just one week, it surpassed France and Spain in the statistics of Johns Hopkins University.

MEXICO CITY (Johns Hopkins) – In just one week, Mexico climbed two places in Johns Hopkins University’s statistics. José Luis Alomía Zegarra, director-general of epidemiology, revealed a total of 30,366 deaths in Mexico from COVID-19 disease, which placed Mexico in fifth place of deaths over countries like Spain and France.

First, it surpassed Spain, which has accumulated 28,385 deaths from coronaviruses to date and is now in seventh place. It has surpassed France, with 29,896 deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 virus reported to July 4, 2020, as well as 204,222 infections.

On top is the United States in the first place, with 129,676 deaths, followed by Brazil in second place with 64,265 deaths, the United Kingdom with a reported 44,283 deaths, and Italy with official figures of 34,853 deaths.

The top 10 is completed by India, with 19,268 deaths, Iran with 11,408 deaths, and Peru with 10,412 deaths so far in the COVID-19 health emergency.

China, considered the center of the pandemic, has fallen far short of these countries and others with a total of 4,641 deaths, according to the COVID-19 panel at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Science and Systems Engineering.

The American continent is the new global epicenter of the pandemic with four countries: the United States, Brazil, Mexico and Peru, however, it accumulates just over half of the infected worldwide, where 11.15 million cases and 526,088 deaths have been reported, according to the count published by Reuters news agency.

The table of infections is not very different: in the first place appears North America, led by Donald Trump, with 2 million 839,542 infected. Brazil follows with a total of 1,577,004 confirmed cases.

In third place, with 673,564 infections and Chile in sixth place with 291,847 patients diagnosed, Russia is the only country that is added to the list compared to the table of deaths.

India is in fourth place with a total of 673,165 infections; Peru is in fifth place with a report of up to 299,080 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus; the United Kingdom is in seventh place with 286,412 infections; Mexico is in eighth place with 252,165 positive cases; Spain is in ninth place with 250,545 and finally Italy with 241,419 confirmations.

In Mexico, health authorities registered 252,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease, but only 26,075 were considered active; that is, they presented the symptoms during the last 14 days.

Of the total, 45.58% are women, and 54.42% are men. Besides, it was revealed that 30.18% required hospitalization for different levels of severity, while the remaining 69.82% were able to continue recovery from home.

On the other hand, 74,387 people were registered as waiting for their tests but suspected of having SARS-CoV-2, as well as an estimated 152,309 people who had fully recovered. Also, it was clarified that 308,439 people were diagnosed as negative, according to updates on the site www.coronavirus.gob.mx

