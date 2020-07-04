Mexican Street Corn Grilled Chicken Tacos

Delish (July 4, 2020).- Wondering what you’re going to make tonight? These grilled chicken tacos are the answer. All the deliciousness of elote or esquites in taco form—and you don’t even have to fire up the grill. Oh, and did we mention you can get them on the table in 30 minutes?

Have you made this yet? Let us know how it went in the comments below!

YIELDS: 4 SERVINGS

PREP TIME: 10 MINS

TOTAL TIME: 30 MINS

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

3 c. fresh or frozen corn kernels

2 green onions, chopped, with white and light green parts separated from dark green parts

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

3 tbsp. grated cotija cheese, plus more for serving

1/4 c. lime juice, divided; plus wedges for serving

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced3 c.

Tyson® Grilled & Ready® Chicken Breast Strips

1/4 c. mayonnaise

1/4 c. sour cream

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. sweet paprika

8 corn tortillas

1 avocado, halved, peeled, pitted, and thinly sliced.

DIRECTIONS

In a large cast iron skillet over high, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add fresh or frozen corn and white and light green parts of the green onion, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, tossing halfway through, until charred in places, about 4 minutes. Transfer corn into a large bowl and wipe the skillet. Let corn cool slightlyand toss with cilantro, cotija cheese, dark parts of the green onion, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice, and jalapeño. Meanwhile, return skillet to medium heat. Add remaining tablespoon oil and frozen chicken. Cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is warm, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat. In a small bowl, make your taco topping: Whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, the remaining 2 teaspoons of lime juice, chili powder, and paprika until well combined. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Using tongs, hold each tortilla directly over a gas flame, turning, until heated through, about 5 seconds. Serve tortillas stuffed with chicken, avocado, and the corn mixture. Dollop with mayonnaise mixture and sprinkle with more cotija cheese. Serve warm with lime wedges.

IMPORTANT NOTE BY THE YUCATAN TIMES: You can skip the whole preparation process by just buying the esquites from a local street vendor, add avocado (and maybe more cotija cheese), get yourself some corn tortillas and get ready to enjoy your tacos!

by LAURA REGE

