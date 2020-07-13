Mexican Officials Look to Extend Partial Closure of US-Mexico Border Until August

The foreign secretary of Mexico said he is exploring with border governments on the extension of non-essential travel from July 21 to August.
Travel restrictions on the U.S., Mexico, and Canada borders could extend to August due to new coronavirus outbreaks, Marcelo Ebrard, foreign secretary of Mexico, said Friday.
The secretary said he is exploring with border governments, also mayoral on the extension of non-essential travel from July 21 to August, “Until there is a decline in the area, ” he clarified.
“What we have is the southern states of the U.S., California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas on the rise (of coronavirus cases), so our perspective and the Mexican Secretary of Health is that it would be unwise right now to open because then what we’re going to cause is an impact towards a respread,” Ebrard announced during a morning conference from Mexico City.
Restrictions were imposed on recreational and tourist travel. Trade is unaffected. There are also no restrictions on persons traveling for work reasons or for essential activities.
The U.S. government partially closed the borders with Mexico and Canada on March 21, by mutual agreement. A closure that has been extended several times and is expected to reopen on July 21.
The U.S. provided a long list of “essential” workers who are not affected by the restrictions, including agricultural employees, restaurants, grocery stores, and bus drivers.
In Tijuana, citizens are tired of waiting for the border to fully reopen as they depend on trade, recreation, and visits with relatives on the other side.
Source: NBC News
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office will identify criminals using FBI system
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 13, 2020).- As.
-
UNAM specialists believe Trump has a strategic advantage over Joe Biden
The race for the U.S. presidency is going.
-
Trump says private border wall segment was only done to ‘make him look bad’
HOUSTON, TEXAS (AP) — On Sunday,.
-
Mayor of Bokobá, Yucatan tests positive for COVID-19
Bokobá, Yucatán (July 12, 2020). –.
-
Mérida makes the Travel + Leisure top 25 best cities in the world to travel
Mérida appears in the 24th place.
-
Yucatan hospital sector is on the verge of collapse. – Special Report.
In an unprecedented event in Yucatan.
-
COVID-19 rebound in tourist destinations of Quintana Roo
The states of Yucatan and Quintana.
-
Bird traffickers arrested in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Three bird traffickers were.
-
The US added almost 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
The United States currently totals 3,301,820.
-
The temporary Hospital in Siglo XXI Century, the last resource for Yucatan.
The temporal hospital will be activated.
Leave a Comment