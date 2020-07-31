Mexican Army will not allow ATVs on Telchac beaches to protect turtle nests

Telchac Puerto, Yucatan (July 31, 2020).- The Ministry of National Defense, through the X Military Region and 32 / a. Military Zone, inform citizens that military personnel belonging to 11 / o. Infantry Battalion is participating in the protection and surveillance of the sea turtle in the town of Telchac Puerto, Yucatan.

Military personnel collaborates in the care of sea turtles that come to the coasts of Telchac Puerto, Yucatan, this as part of the inter-institutional activities in support of the Protection and Conservation Program of this species that the Government of the State of Yucatan implemented, to facilitate their hatching.

The soldiers patrol 35 km of coastline four times a week in coordination with the H. City Council of Telchac Puerto, the Secretariat of Sustainable Development of the State of Yucatan and the Tortuguero Camp in Telchac Puerto, Yucatán.

SEDENA seeks to educate citizens about the importance of conserving this species, making a call to avoid approaching nesting areas, as well as using motor vehicles (ATVs) on the beach, to protect the turtle nests.

It should be noted that approximately 300 nests have been detected and are under surveillance and care of the state authorities in coordination with SEDENA, SEMAR, and volunteer organizations. These nests belong to both the hawksbill and the white turtle species that spawn on the beaches of Telchac Puerto.

With these actions, the Ministry of National Defense ratifies its commitment to society to carry out civic actions and social works that seek to protect the state’s natural resources, making an attentive call to citizens not to damage the sea turtles’ nests.

