Mérida woman finds Spider Monkey in her patio

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 20, 2020) .- A resident of the Francisco Villa Oriente subdivision was very surprised when she went out to her patio and found a spider monkey there.
Apparently, the primate is someone’s pet that escaped from home, because although the spider monkey is a species endemic to the region, in Mérida due to the expansion of the urban infrastructure, it’s been decades since there no more monkeys around.
The discovery was made at approximately 9 pm on Sunday, July 19, at a property on Calle 115 (between 36 and 38), where the owner went out into the courtyard and saw the spider monkey, known in Yucatan as “tucha.”
The woman called the emergency numbers and SSP policemen came to the scene, catching the monkey and keeping it under guard.
It was reported that the specimen will be delivered to the Environmental Management Unit located in the Centennial Zoo.
It is an endangered species that lives in the jungles of the Yucatan Peninsula.
In Yucatan, intensive cultivation of henequen in the late 19th and early 20th centuries caused the loss of many jungles that kept monkeys away from this area.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
British Pub Uses Electric Fence To Enforce Social Distancing Rules
The Star Inn in Cornwall put.
-
Vacationers do not respect restrictions on Yucatan beaches
The “Club de la Tortuga Telchac.
-
Churches set to reopen despite current Covid-19 figures
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Marijuana Legalization rushed by activists in Mexico
Activists demand the Senate to proceed.
-
Yucatecan beachgoers continue to ignore health provisions
Beachgoers continue to disregard the measures.
-
New Canadian Sparrow Song Becomes North-American Hit Tune
A recent remix of the classic.
-
Good news for local agriculture
In Tzucacab, a good harvest is.
-
University of Oxford experimental vaccine offers promising results.
The covid-19 vaccine, based on a.
-
Merida could become the only “Smart City” in Mexico
The process continues before the Inter-American.
-
Paso Deprimido would be reopened to vehicular traffic.
The City Council of Merida is.
Leave a Comment