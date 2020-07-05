Mérida restaurants allowed to open on weekends at 25% capacity

Restaurant owners stated that working on Saturdays and Sundays represents a distant light at the end of the tunnel and that their sales are still very low and they do not even reach ten percent of what they registered before the health contingency caused by the COVID-19.
Sergio Israel Díaz Rendón, manager of the restaurant “Los Trompos”, said that customers are sporadic and that the busiest hours are from 2 to 4 in the afternoon on weekdays, but still, it is not possible to reach the 25 percent of capacity that they are allowed.
Therefore, the notice that they can open on weekends is very good news for businessmen, and so they are going to reinforce sanitary measures so that both employees and customers are more protected from possible COVID-19 infections.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
