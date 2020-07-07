Mérida police apprehend the “cannibal” of Leandro Valle

Agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) arrested Izael Dzib Campos (aka “The Cannibal of Leandro Valle”), on Tuesday, July 6, in compliance with an arrest warrant.
The suspect, charged with the crimes of carrying arms and prohibited instruments, dangerous attacks committed against the public servant and resistance to the arrest, was declared removed from the action of justice, as he did not show up at the hearing related to the process.
Therefore, on Tuesday morning, the investigating agents of the SSP apprehended him in Mérida’s Chichí Suárez neighborhood, in coordination with the FGE that integrates the investigation file to request that he be prosecuted for the crime of qualified homicide, committed against the R.F.A in the Leandro Valle neighborhood, in Mérida, Yucatan.
Press release issued on July 7th by the Yucatan Public Security Secretariat.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
