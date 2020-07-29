Merida flooded with Covid-19 due to unnecessary social interaction

The capital of Yucatan continues to be the city with the most cases of Covid-19 with 4,939, of which 1309 are located in the eastern zone; 1222 in the north zone; 1026 in the west zone; 795 in the southern zone and 506 in the central zone.

Most of these infections in Merida have been due to social interaction, that is, people who do not respect quarantine and meet with family or friends, promoting transmission through droplets of saliva and nasal secretions.



The city of Mérida continues to be the epicenter of Covid-19 infections with 4,939 confirmed cases, many of which were the consequence of improper social coexistence.

Health authorities have been emphatic in pointing out that limiting contact with people infected with Covid-19, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, wearing a mask, and keeping a distance of at least 1,5 meters from other people, helps to break the chains of transmission.

However, many people ignore the recommendations to avoid meetings with family, friends, or acquaintances without understanding that Covid-19 is spread by direct, indirect contact (through contaminated objects or surfaces), or by close contact with people. infected through secretions from the mouth and nose.

Alert with asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic

Infected people can transmit the virus when they have symptoms and when they do not have symptoms, that is why it is important that all are identified by tests, isolated, and depending on the severity of their symptoms, receive medical attention.

There are even people who confirmed having Covid-19 but who do not have symptoms that must be isolated to limit their contact with others, since these measures break the transmission chain.

Asymptomatic refers to people who are infected but never develop symptoms during the infection period, while pre-symptomatic refers to infected people who have not yet developed symptoms but will develop symptoms later.

In these meetings, infections take place through saliva, respiratory secretions, or droplets of secretion that are released from the mouth or nose when an infected person coughs, sneezes, speaks or sings, things that frequently occur in moments of coexistence.

Many Meridians do not seem to mind that we are in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, as they continue to go downtown to make purchases as if nothing happens.

The people of Mérida must understand that when they are in close contact with an infected person they can get Covid-19 when those infectious droplets enter their mouth, nose, or eyes.

To avoid contact with these drops, it is important to stay at least one meter and a half away from other people, wash your hands frequently, and cover your mouth with a disposable or folded tissue when sneezing or coughing.

When it is not possible to physically distance yourself, wearing a cloth mouth cover is an important measure to protect others. Washing hands frequently is also critical.

