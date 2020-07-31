Merida English Library offers new “Book Drop Slot”

Warm greetings from your Merida English Library,

We hope that you are all doing well wherever you are in these challenging times and we hope to see you all again when the circumstances allow.

The library is still closed to the public but we are ready for when Government-issued guidelines allow us to open. In the meantime, we continue to pay our staff in full and we are trying to mainting our beautiful and recently-expanded building in good shape.

One important update we want to share with you is that you now have the option of returning your books so that we can santize them and have them ready in our shelves for when we reopen. We have installed a book drop slot on our front door for you to return your items. We understand if you don’t feel comfortable leaving your home right now to return books, so if you prefer to hold them a little longer, that’s okay! Items won’t cause any late fees during the time we are closed.

Thank you for your continuous patience and for checking in on us every now and then. We are currently working on a few exciting projects that we wil share with you once we have more details. Read on to see what are working on these days…

As mentioned before, MEL has not been open due to quarantine restrictions, for going on 5 months now. During that time the need to maintain the building has become clear, with above average seasonal rain. The original library roof is in need of resurfacing and sealant to remain dry and minimize water damage to the existing structure and contents.

Because of the lack of income until we reopen and you can return, it has been decided that a nice way to generate needed revenue will be to publish an e-cookbook which will be for sale online. To do this we will need some help from all of our friends.

Please send us your favorite family recipe to be included in the cookbook. Submit by filling out this form with your own words and specify whether it is your personal favorite or a traditional family recipe.

Recipes will be arranged according to categories such as beverages, appetizers, main course, salads, desserts, holidays, etc.

In return you will be a published author with credit given, and a great help toward maintaining our library so that when our doors are open again, everything will be welcoming and new for the enjoyment of all.

This is for your library.

Thank you for your support!

