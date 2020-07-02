Mérida 19-year-old accused of homicide gets arrested

Edgar Jesús CC, alias “Kiko”, was arrested by agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), for the crimes of qualified homicide and theft.
The 19-year-old suspect, who works as a baker in a local panadería, is charged with the death of E.C. M. from whom he stole a bicycle too.
The investigating agents executed the arrest warrant and made the individual available to the judge.
Others involved are minors and will be judged and prosecuted under the corresponding laws.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
