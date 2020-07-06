Meet the “cannibal” of Mérida’s Leandro Valle neighborhood

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 6, 2020) .- Izael Dzib Campos, is accused of the shocking murder of a young man in Mérida’s Leandro Valle neighborhood (near the Macroplaza), but this is not his first criminal act, he has been presented before a judge in the new oral justice system in previous occasion.

In September 2019, he was prosecuted for viciously attacking his paternal grandparents, both over the age of 70, in the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz neighborhood, whom he left injured.

Being a recidivist, much stronger precautionary measures should have been applied to him last week when he was turned over to a control judge for the attack on a police officer investigating the murder of the young Roberto J.F.A.

The judge considered that for this crime he did not deserve preventive detention, for which he was released, although under the supervision of the State Center for the Supervision of Precautionary Measures.

The subject, who is already known as the Cannibal of Leandro Valle, for what he did with Roberto’s corpse (apparently the dead body presented marks of human teeth), is prosecuted for the crimes of prohibited weapons, dangerous attacks and private disobedience to the authorities.

At the same time, the investigation file for this atrocious homicide is integrated, which is one of the most horrifying in recent years. There is still no arrest warrant for this crime.

As for the attack on his grandparents, on September 21, 2019, Izael violently attacked his paternal grandparents, both over the age of 70, and left them badly injured.

He was detained and linked to a process for family violence by the control judge Blanca Beatriz Bonilla Castañeda, who left him in prison and gave him three months to close the complementary investigation.

The events were denounced by Honorio D.D. and Marciala Q.P., 77 and 72 years old, respectively (the suspect’s grandparents).

On Saturday, September 21, 2019; at 9:45 p.m., Dzib Campos beat his grandparents at their own home, located in the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz neighborhood.

How this final process was accomplished is unknown. It is likely that it was by means of an abbreviated trial or a settlement.

