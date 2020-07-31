Mayor of Uayma, her family and collaborators test positive for Covid-19

Mayor Yamili Cupul Vázquez reported that she, her family, and some of her close collaborators have tested positive for COVID 19.
Through her Facebook account, the municipal president explained that they became infected due to the work they do to prevent the disease in the community.
Cupul Vazquez published on her social networks a document detailing the actions she has taken in the City Council to prevent the spread of this disease, and mentioning that she, her family members and some close collaborators tested positive.
“Please take care, if you feel any symptoms isolate yourself. I personally started with cough and bone pain, a friend asked me if I had a sense of smell and taste and I said no, (it was something I had not noticed), with that symptom I became worried, and the result that I now share”, said the mayor of Uayma on her post.
For the moment, the official will remain in isolation for the period that the health authorities have established, likewise, exhorted the population to take care of themselves and, at the first symptoms, go to the health services immediately.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
