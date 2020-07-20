Mayor of Samahil, Yucatan dies from COVID-19

The people of Samahil woke up shocked and saddened by the sudden death of its municipal president, Don Rigoberto Javier Tun Salas, who unfortunately lost the battle to Covid-19.
The ashes of “Rigo” (as he was widely known in Samahil), were taken on July 19 to the headquarters of the City Council, in the presence of the widow Elmy Cetz de Tun, relatives and local officials, where a brief tribute was carried out.
Also in an extraordinary session of the council, councilors approved that the municipal trustee, Marbelia Dzul Castillo, assume the post of the mayor of Samahil to conclude the 2018-2021 period, before the loss of Tun Salas, which occurred on the night of July 18th, in a hospital in Mérida due to atypical pneumonia.
The late municipal governor was a fan of baseball games, and he used to cheer for the Samahil team every Sunday.
Rest in peace “Rigo”
It was reported that one of Rigo’s close relatives is also hospitalized in serious condition for this deadly disease.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
