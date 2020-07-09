Mayor of Maxcanú, Yucatán dies from COVID-19

Marlene Catzín, Mayor of Mazcanú, passed away due to complications from Covid-19 in a Merida hospital

This morning the mayor of Maxcanú, Marlene Catzín Cih, who ruled the town located in the south of the State, died a victim of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Doña Marlene, as she was widely known in the municipality, had a political career along with her husband, Camilo May Cauich, who has also been mayor of Maxcanú three times, even alternating power.

Maxcanu is located 66 kilometers (41 miles) south of Mérida (INEGI)

One of her last public appearances was last June with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who led the way for the work on section 3 of the Maya Train project, and who had requested that the municipality be part of the project to provide employment and economic opportunities to the population. .

Marlene Catzín was mayor of Maxcanú in the periods 1994-1995, an era known as the “mini-period”; the second time from 2010 to 2012; and she currently held the 2018-2021 three-year period.

She is the second mayor in the state of Yucatan that dies during this municipal period, last October the mayor of Kantunil, Raymunda Che Pech, also passed away during her term as municipal president.

