Mayor of Acanceh publicly accused of corruption on a billboard

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 21, 2020) .- Exposing “enemies” on billboards is a tactic that has been around for decades in Mexico, and it has now reached politicians in Yucatan, and the first one evidenced is the mayor of Acanceh, Felipe de Jesús Medina Chi.

On July 20, a photograph was circulated in Acanceh social media groups where one of these billboards can be seen depicting the photograph of the municipal president, accompanied by the following message:

“The Face of Corruption and Impunity is the mayor of Acanceh, Felipe de Jesús Medina Chi“.

The billboard was placed on a busy avenue of the west of Mérida.

The sponsor is unknown.

Acanceh is only 27 kilometers (16,5 miles) south of Merida (INEGI)

In recent months, the mayor of Acanceh has faced various conflicts and accusations, including that of a gas-oil businessman who accuses him of wanting to extort one million pesos from him in exchange for allowing him to operate a fuel dispenser in that municipality “without problems”.

A few days ago, the problem led to the arrest of five bricklayers who work in the construction of the gas station (it seems like the mayor of Acanceh did not get his million, so he will not allow the construction of the gas station, which is necessary for the people there, by the way).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







