Mauricio Vila declares that Yucatán could go back to a red light next week

MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN.- Although the state health traffic light marks orange for this week in Yucatán, on Monday, August 3, the indicators for the next few days will be analyzed and the possibility of implementing additional measures to reduce the infections of Covid-19, this was confirmed by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

“Next Monday the traffic light might change to red,” said the governor.

“We reiterate the importance of individual responsibility, of doing our part to the fullest extent in terms of hygiene and prevention measures to avoid infections, since it is everyone’s responsibility not to exceed the hospital occupation of the state,” stressed the governor in a message on networks. social.

“If at any time hospital capacity becomes threatened, it would force us to immediately close non-essential businesses,” the governor continued.

In the proposal sent by the federal Secretary of Health to the states, Yucatan comes up red, although the Secretary of Health of Yucatan, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, reported that our state remains in orange light.

However, the head of the SSY made the same warning as the Governor, stating that implementing additional measures to reduce Covid-19 infections is not ruled out, nor is it ruled out that next Monday the traffic light could change to red.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments