Man dies at the entrance of an IMSS clinic in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 16, 2020) .- A custodian of the Mérida prison died at the entrance to Clinic 59 of the IMSS, in the state capital, after he was denied medical attention.
According to Ligia S., widow of the deceased identified as Édgar B.C., he began to feel sick on Tuesday, July 14.
He presented vomiting and severe abdominal pain; on the same Tuesday he went to the IMSS clinic, but they gave him an appointment for Wednesday at 3 in the afternoon.
The pain continued and it was becoming more acute.
For this reason, the couple arrived before the appointment time and presented themselves to the aforementioned IMSS clinic.
However, they were denied attention with the allegation that it was not their turn yet.
The woman reported that they decided to go out to the entrance of the clinic, where the custodian of the state prison continued vomiting until he passed out and became unconscious. At that time they decided to call an ambulance.
Unit Y-17 arrived at the scene, and the paramedics confirmed Edgar’s death.
The place was cordoned off, while the State Prosecutor’s Office carried out the proceedings of law.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
