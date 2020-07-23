Man assaults security guard in Mérida

A private security guard was knocked unconscious after a young man assaulted him in a shopping plaza.
According to the report, the guard asked the young man to respect the security measures imposed due to the pandemic, and the subject, far from obeying the indication, physically assaulted the guard at the plaza located at Polígono 108.
The injured was found lying on the floor unconscious; his companions called the police.
The paramedics of the SSP arrived at the place, they treated the injured person, who did not have any serious injuries in the end.
The police learned of the facts and will go after the person responsible.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
