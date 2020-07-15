Man arrested for murdering his own father in Mérida

In Mérida’s Miraflores neighborhood, a forty-year-old man killed his own father on the afternoon of Monday, July 13.

The causes of this alleged parricide are still unknown, but it has been said that an argument between father and son ended up with the murder of the father who received several blows to the head with a hammer.

Residents of Calle 21 between 16 and 18 in the aforementioned neighborhood indicated that it was common to hear a woman screaming in that house. It was said that he was the wife of the now deceased, who apparently suffered from her mental faculties and was kept in a room inside the house.

“The screams of the lady were reported several times, but when the police came, the gentleman (her husband) would come out with a document stating that the lady was a psychiatric patient and the police officers always left the premises without doing nothing,” said a witness.

But on Tuesday, July 14, next-door neighbors heard a discussion between the alleged murderer and his father, and immediately called the emergency number 911. When the police arrived, the aggressor had already left. However, the dead body was discovered and they immediately began searching for the suspect

Rubén David S. S.

Finally, agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrested Rubén David S. S., 40, accused of parricide.

The investigating agents of the SSP placed the alleged murderer in the custody of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The individual who allegedly caused the death of his father in the Miraflores neighborhood will be trialed according to law and his legal situation is yet to be determined by the corresponding authorities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments