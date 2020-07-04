MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 4, 2020) .- In less than a month, the mortality rate from Covid-19 doubled in Yucatan, revealed the state Secretary of Health, establishing that for the fourth consecutive day there were 13 deaths as a result of the pandemic.

The first 250 deaths were recorded in a span of 64 days, from April 3 to June 6.

According to the report on Friday, July 3, 500 people have lost their lives as a result of the new coronavirus, in just 27 days (from June 7 to July 3).

In less than four weeks, the disease increased by 100 percent in Yucatan, according to the numerical analysis.

According to statistics, the first 50 deaths were recorded in a span of 32 days, while the 100 cases occurred in 42 days, which shows that the figure doubled in a period of 10 days.

Also, 15 days later the number reached 200, and in the same period, the same amount was obtained, and thus reach 300 deceased.

The remaining 100 cases occurred in 12 days, so the mortality rate is increasing in the State.

In Mexico, the first patient infected with Covid-19 appeared on February 27 of the current year, and 17 days later, on March 13, the first case was registered in Yucatan.

The agency revealed that the first two deaths registered in the State were on April 3, that is, 21 days after the first confirmed case of the pandemic, an event that occurred on March 13.

Only seven municipalities in the entire state are free of COVID-19: Cantamayec, Dzilam de Bravo, Mayapán, Río Lagartos, Tahdziú, Telchac Puerto and Tunkás.

113 days after the detection of the first case of Covid-19 in Yucatan, there are already 4,888 people infected, with an age range of one month to 97 years.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments