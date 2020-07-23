In different events, three missing persons are found in Yucatan

The cases involved two minors, aged 15 and 17, and a 63-year-old woman.

Authorities released the location of two teenagers and a 63-year-old woman, who had been reported missing in different events.

According to the Specialized Unit to Combat Kidnapping of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) in coordination with the SSP State Investigative Police (PEI), the three people were found safe and sound, so they were handed over to their respective families.

The first case was that of the 17-year-old girl Silvia “N”, who was found in the streets of Colonia San Esteban, in Mérida.

After her location, the young woman was placed under the custody of the Investigative Prosecutor’s Office where the procedures corresponding to the complaint UE / 185/2020 concluded, through which the father of the minor reported her disappearance on the night of July, Monday 20.

The second case involved a 15-year-old, who was reported missing since February 1, so the EU / 039/2020 complaint was filed and a state Amber Alert was activated, which has already been deactivated.

According to the report, Jesús “N” indicated that he left the home of his own free will because of differences with his brother and explained that during these months he had various jobs.

After his discovery, the minor was returned to his relatives in good health.

Finally, the location of Juana “N”, 63 years old, from Campeche, was also achieved.

Regarding this case, it was indicated that the authorities of that state requested the collaboration of the Attorney General of the Yucatan State to find the whereabouts of the woman.

She was located in this capital, where she decided to travel of her own free will.

In response to the complaint AC-2/2020/6857 and after corroborating that she is in good health, she began with the corresponding legal procedures to guarantee the return to her home.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments