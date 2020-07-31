Hurricane Isaias slams Puerto Rico, could hit Florida on weekend

NBC News.- Hurricane Isaias bore down on Puerto Rico, bringing high winds, flash-flood warnings, and up to 8 inches of rain in some areas as forecasters predicted it would hit south Florida on Saturday, the U.S. Weather Service said.
Isaias started as a tropical storm and was declared a hurricane late Thursday by the National Hurricane Center.
“Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicate that the tropical storm has strengthened to a hurricane,” the center said in an update statement. “The maximum winds are estimated to be 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts.”
Bahamas officials issued a hurricane warning for the central and southeastern parts of the nation.
The storm will produce “potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, northern Haiti, and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.
Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should expect “tropical storm conditions” throughout the morning, as the storm heads west Thursday and Friday, the hurricane center said. The islands should expect three to six inches of rain, and up to eight inches in “isolated” areas, the National Weather Service said.
The weather service said the U.S. Virgin Islands, eastern Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola might see rivers flood, as well as urban and small streams.
“Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” are forecasted in places where Isaias will pass through, it said.
The east coast of Florida was under a tropical storm watch.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico’s GDP falls record 17.3% in the second quarter
Mexico’s economy contracted by double digits.
-
Tulum Jungle Gym has eco-friendly equipment and is right on the beach
Tulum Jungle Gym is often referred to.
-
Mayor of Uayma, her family and collaborators test positive for Covid-19
Mayor Yamili Cupul Vázquez reported that.
-
Mexico signs an agreement with the UN to monitor drug purchases.
This agreement is accompanied by the.
-
Mauricio Vila declares that Yucatán could go back to a red light next week
MÉRIDA, YUCATÁN.- Although the state health.
-
Mexican Army will not allow ATVs on Telchac beaches to protect turtle nests
Telchac Puerto, Yucatan (July 31, 2020).-.
-
New York City ramps up efforts to crack down on massive parties and large gatherings
Authorities in New York City are ramping up.
-
Mexico’s economy has a 10-year setback
GDP falls 18.9% in the second.
-
Mexico to create drug purchasing agency amid shortages
Mexico’s president says he is creating.
-
Mexico’s economy sinks the most on record in the second quarter
Mexico’s economy tanks by most on.
Leave a Comment