Hotel occupancy in Chetumal faces a critical situation with only 9%

Chetumal has only managed to sell 291 hotel rooms of the 3,240 registered, so far this summer.

Almost a month after the economic reactivation, the hotel occupancy in Quintana Roo has not managed to exceed 15%. Chetumal faces the most critical situation with just 9%, while Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen and Riviera Maya) has the highest with 17.46%.

According to Deborah Angulo Villanueva, president of the Association of Hotels and Motels of the Central and South Zone of Quintana Roo, in June the 135 hotels in the region barely reached 9 percent of hotel occupancy.

In numbers, it means that since they reopened their doors, they only managed to sell 291 hotel rooms of the 3,240 available. Most visitors are domestic tourists.

“It is a very difficult situation that we face. Unfortunately, the near future does not look good with the cancellation throughout July of the air bridge between Mexico City and Chetumal by Interjet airline. For this reason, we have no hope of even reaching 20 percent hotel occupancy this month, let alone achieve the goal of 30 percent in August, “says the businesswoman.

Last year, during this same summer season, the southern area of the state reported an occupation of 88 percent in its hotel infrastructure.

For the interviewee, July does not look good at all, taking into account the numbers they have so far. The situation becomes more difficult because even though the majority tried to access the “incentives” (loans) announced by the Federal Government, they were not successful.

“The rapid increase in Covid-19 infections in the south of Quintana Roo is not a good sign for us either. If this problem cannot be contained in time, fewer tourists will come to visit the south and we will be forced to close. That is why it is so important that we all take care of ourselves, because if we reach that point thousands of jobs would be lost, further affecting the local economy, ” Angulo Villanueva concluded.

