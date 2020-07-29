Homeless people sleep in the streets of downtown Mérida in the midst of the pandemic

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- When the businesses close and the streets of downtown look empty, among the few people who are still outside, despite the government’s recommendations to stay home to stop the Covid-19 pandemic, several homeless people can be seen.
In Merida, one of the three cities with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases, the government ordered the closure of non-essential businesses at 6 in the afternoon and restrictions on vehicular traffic at 10:30 at night.
But in some parks and other corners of downtown Mérida, homeless people take refuge to sleep wherever they can find a spot, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Every night you can see several people on the street sleeping at the entrances of businesses or on the benches of a park, in some cases on top of cardboard or plastic bags to be more comfortable.
In a dark corner, at the entrance to the García Rejón bazaar, two people are lying on the floor, while in the Lucas de Gálvez market, in front of the City Museum, three more are sleeping on the sidewalk, one of them about thirty or forty.
A man in a wheelchair rested in front of the San Benito market, just a few meters from a Municipal Police vehicle. A few steps from there, a robust middle-aged woman can be seen lying on the doorstep of a business.
People were also seen sleeping on the north side of the Cathedral, on the sidewalk across from the Armando Manzanero theater, and on a bench in the Santiago park, which is still cordoned off with yellow tape.
Most of these homeless people used to be taken to the “Buen Samaritano” (Good Samaritan) shelter on Periférico, and then they are allowed to leave the place during the daytime.
But apparently, due to the severity of the pandemic, this shelter has been temporarily shut down to avoid massive contagion.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
What’s New at Paradisus Playa del Carmen
As of July 1, 2020, Paradisus Playa.
-
Yucatecan senator Raúl Paz parties in Riviera Maya with not much respect for social distancing
Quintana Roo, Mexico (July 28, 2020).
-
Sixty-year-old man attacked by a crocodile in Tizimín, Yucatán
Tizimín, Yucatán (July 29, 2020).- A.
-
Quintana Roo must invest in the conservation and regeneration of its natural assets: SUSTENTUR
“The process that the Riviera Maya.
-
Sanofi and GSK agree with the UK government to supply up to 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Agreement relates to vaccine candidate using.
-
Merida flooded with Covid-19 due to unnecessary social interaction
The capital of Yucatan continues to.
-
Getting sick from COVID-19 in Mexico – The Mexican nightmare.
Mexicans sell their houses, cars, and.
-
First person to be arrested in Tulum for not wearing a mouth cover (VIDEO)
The young people were approached by.
-
Mexico’s divided opinions regarding Lozoya.
MEXICO CITY (El Financiero) – The.
-
In 28 days, the number of COVID-19 cases doubles in relation to the first four months of the pandemic
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 29, 2020).- “In.
Leave a Comment