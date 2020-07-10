Homeless man found dead in Chuburná de Hidalgo

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 10, 2020).- “‘Luti’ was a homeless man who used to walk the streets of Mérida’s Chuburná de Hidalgo neighborhood died in front of a property located on the corner of Calle 20-A with 13. Police officers arrived on-site and cordoned off the area where the body was found.
The now deceased was part of the so-called “death squad”, with his friend Eduardo he roamed the streets of Chuburná in search of aluminum cans and plastic bottles in order to sell them and buy more alcohol.
“He was from Huhí, but his sisters did not like him much, that is why he ended up here a long time ago,” said Eduardo, his friend and “colleague”, who around three in the morning noticed that “Luti” was dead, but the authorities learned of his death until 6 AM.
Eduardo told the police officers that Eleuterio (“Luti’s” real name), said he was feeling bad from a day before, stating that he had a stomach ache, but did not want to go to the doctor.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Kanye West – Wakanda Forever! and four rambling hours of interview.
UNITED STATES (Forbes) – Kanye West.
-
Ivanka Trump shares on Twitter photograph with AMLO
Ivanka Trump, daughter of the President.
-
Health personnel in Mexico, with more deaths from Covid-19 than in any other country
The deaths of health personnel in.
-
Almost simultaneously, two earthquakes occur in Nuevo León and Oaxaca
The earthquake in Oaxaca occurred at.
-
13 promising Covid-19 treatments emerging from Israel
In parallel to vaccine research, there’s.
-
INAH proposes tourist project to benefit the people of Chablekal
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 10, 2020).- Chablekal.
-
More migrants caught crossing U.S.-Mexico border despite pandemic restrictions
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Border Patrol.
-
Hospital of the IMSS, “Benito Juárez,” closed its doors to patients.
Mauricio Vila and the local authorities.
-
Capital Outflows Accumulate $13 Billion. – BANXICO
Due to the great uncertainty generated.
-
Ford says coronavirus restrictions in Mexico may cause U.S. plant shutdowns
MEXICO CITY — Ford said late Thursday new.
Leave a Comment