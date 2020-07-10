Homeless man found dead in Chuburná de Hidalgo

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 10, 2020).- “‘Luti’ was a homeless man who used to walk the streets of Mérida’s Chuburná de Hidalgo neighborhood died in front of a property located on the corner of Calle 20-A with 13. Police officers arrived on-site and cordoned off the area where the body was found.

The now deceased was part of the so-called “death squad”, with his friend Eduardo he roamed the streets of Chuburná in search of aluminum cans and plastic bottles in order to sell them and buy more alcohol.

“He was from Huhí, but his sisters did not like him much, that is why he ended up here a long time ago,” said Eduardo, his friend and “colleague”, who around three in the morning noticed that “Luti” was dead, but the authorities learned of his death until 6 AM.

Eduardo told the police officers that Eleuterio (“Luti’s” real name), said he was feeling bad from a day before, stating that he had a stomach ache, but did not want to go to the doctor.

