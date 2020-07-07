Heatwave will hit almost all the United States territory

A sweltering summer heat wave will grip an unusually vast swath of the nation this week.

270 million people — that’s 84% of the continental U.S. population — will see highs above 90 degrees at least one day this week, and for most, it will be multiple days. At one time or another, about 150 million people will sweat through heat index numbers over 100 degrees.

While the heat wave will be expansive, it will not be very intense — at least at the beginning of the week. However, as the week wears on, the heat dome will recenter and intensify, bringing widespread heat index numbers of 105 to 115.

For the first half of the week, the core of the heat will be centered over the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, with high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s for cities like Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington D.C. When you factor in the humidity, “feels-like” temperatures will top out near 100. The daytime heat will certainly be high, but not many records will fall. This will last through at least Friday.

Meanwhile, the western extent of this heat wave — over the lower Plains states and lower Mississippi Valley — will become dominant and build later in the week into the weekend. Although it’s still several days away, in these areas, the heat wave may become quite severe.

Interesting evolution to the heat wave this week. Initially the heat core is over the Great Lakes, but then a subtropical high builds west and north merging with building heat dome over the Deep SW/ Lower Plains late week-weekend. Get ready for intense heat nation’s middle!! pic.twitter.com/AJ4iDqSpwl

— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) July 5, 2020

By Thursday afternoon, heat index values will begin to top out around 105 from Kansas southward to Texas and east through Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana. And it will only get more intense from there.

On Saturday, heat index values across Oklahoma City, Dallas and Little Rock may approach 100-115 degrees.

Source: CBS News







