Health personnel in Mexico, with more deaths from Covid-19 than in any other country

The deaths of health personnel in Mexico double those registered in Brazil and are five times higher than in China or the United Kingdom.

“Health personnel in Mexico have been much more exposed to the virus than in other countries, either due to lack of equipment, lack of training, or some other reason. 2.6% of COVID related deaths in Mexico are from medical personnel, while in Brazil it’s only 1.3%, and in other countries, the ratio is way below 1% ”.

That is the conclusion of the group of experts Vital Signs in their report; “The pandemic of COVID-19 in Mexico”: the dimension of the tragedy, presented in a virtual conference, by Enrique Cárdenas, María Amparo Casar, Salomón Chertorivski and Juan Foncerrada, among others.

“The doctors’ fear of getting infected is not unfounded,” the report said.

It is recalled that, according to surveys, 74.2% of doctors, nurses, and health personnel have rated the performance of the federal government as bad and 10.5% as regular, and only 15.3% rate it as good.

“On June 16, the Ministry of Health reported that 32,388 of the 154,663 infections were from medical and health personnel, that is an alarming 21.3 percent,” the report says.

And when comparing the number of total deaths in Mexico, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Peru, and Brazil with the deaths of medical personnel assigned to care for patients with COVID-19, they point out that “the result for Mexico is absolutely tragic.”

In the report, Vital Signs documents that “the risk for Mexican doctors is five or six times greater than that faced in countries like China or the United States; three times more than in Peru, and more than double that in Brazil. “

