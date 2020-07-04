Happy 4th Of July To A Non-Travelling America

So where are you going on this fine Fourth of July weekend, 2020? Will you celebrate your independence with a trip to the mountains? To a lake? The beach?

Is this finally the weekend to head out to Mount Rushmore? Or grip the grimy handrail on a San Francisco cable car? No alcohol on an airplane should be no obstacle.

Perhaps you’ve found some way to defy Europe’s ban on Americans due to our high coronavirus rate, and set across the Atlantic to wave an American flag at the Place des États-Unis,? Or will you check out a great show on Broadway? (Spoiler alert: All New York City Broadway shows have been cancelled through January 03, 2021.) Perhaps test drive the ten best Bermuda rum tours?

It’s been a rough siege, with many of us cooped up since winter. As Arnold Schwarzenegger says at the end of Terminator Two, “I need a vacation!” Sorry Terminator, there’s no vacation from coronavirus.

In many parts of the U.S., COVID-19 seems to be surging. Local, state and national governments are restricting or discouraging travel.

My favorite so far is this doleful message from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Cancel your plans. Avoid gatherings. Don’t share food and drink.” And above all, “Celebrate responsibly!” Why, and a Happy 4th of July to you too, Mr. Mayor!

