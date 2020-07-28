Hannah leaves two dead and severe damage in Saltillo, Mexico

SALTILLO, COAHUILA.- Saltillo is the capital and largest city of the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila and is also the seat of the municipality of the same name.

On Sunday, July 26, the effects of the tropical depression Hanna claimed the lives of two members of a family, whose vehicle was rammed by the strong current of water from the El Saucillo stream, Ramos Arizpe municipality, in the southeastern region of the state.

A 33-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter were found lifeless after being dragged away by a current of water when they were waiting onboard a truck for the father who left them for a few minutes.

After the impact of the current, two minors were projected out of the vehicle, both reached the shore. One of them, the nine-month-old, was transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Saltillo, was hypothermic and his health is reported to be stable. Another 11-year-old girl managed to hold on to a log and float away, and was found alive Sunday night.

The Saltillo Citizen Security and Protection Commission reported that 268 homes were flooded, 17 trees fell, and 45 people were evacuated from the El Campanario subdivision; In addition, the Municipal Police dealt with 61 vehicle accidents and provided support to more than 229 stranded drivers.

On Sunday, the rains produced by Hanna caused the closure of the circulation of federal highway 57, Mexico-Piedras Negras, which registered a landslide in the Los Chorros section, Arteaga municipality, in the southeast region of Coahuila.

