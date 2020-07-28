Hannah leaves two dead and severe damage in Saltillo, Mexico

SALTILLO, COAHUILA.- Saltillo is the capital and largest city of the northeastern Mexican state of Coahuila and is also the seat of the municipality of the same name.
On Sunday, July 26, the effects of the tropical depression Hanna claimed the lives of two members of a family, whose vehicle was rammed by the strong current of water from the El Saucillo stream, Ramos Arizpe municipality, in the southeastern region of the state.
A 33-year-old woman and her seven-year-old daughter were found lifeless after being dragged away by a current of water when they were waiting onboard a truck for the father who left them for a few minutes.
After the impact of the current, two minors were projected out of the vehicle, both reached the shore. One of them, the nine-month-old, was transferred to the Children’s Hospital in Saltillo, was hypothermic and his health is reported to be stable. Another 11-year-old girl managed to hold on to a log and float away, and was found alive Sunday night.
The Saltillo Citizen Security and Protection Commission reported that 268 homes were flooded, 17 trees fell, and 45 people were evacuated from the El Campanario subdivision; In addition, the Municipal Police dealt with 61 vehicle accidents and provided support to more than 229 stranded drivers.
On Sunday, the rains produced by Hanna caused the closure of the circulation of federal highway 57, Mexico-Piedras Negras, which registered a landslide in the Los Chorros section, Arteaga municipality, in the southeast region of Coahuila.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
FDA has flagged some Mexican hand sanitizer brands as dangerous and potentially deadly
Since June 19, the FDA has.
-
1st hearing in ‘watershed’ graft case of Mexico oil chief
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican.
-
US people reported receiving packages marked as jewelry that contain mysterious seeds from China instead
Several people across the US have.
-
100-year-old man from Veracruz beats COVID-19
Veracruz, Mexico (July 27, 2020).- A.
-
Mexico’s Covid-19 death figures only cover 25% of real deaths, scientist says
MEXICO CITY – Based on data.
-
Chinese CDC head gets injected with experimental coronavirus vaccine
BEIJING (AP) — The head of.
-
The U.S. will see ‘further suffering and further death’ if coronavirus isn’t controlled – Dr. Fauci.
The U.S. has topped 4.2 million.
-
US presidential election: Debate venue moved over COVID precautions
The first US presidential debate between.
-
“El Mencho” built his own hospital in Jalisco
In the community of El Alcíhuatl,.
-
Palace Resorts extends Two-For-One Offer in Cancún
Palace Resorts ‘2 for 1 in Paradise’.
Leave a Comment