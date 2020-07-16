Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín tests positive for COVID-19

There are five Mexican governors who have tested positive for the virus.
The Governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín, reported through social networks that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The official affirmed that he is feeling well and will remain at home attentive to the “actions of the Government of Quintana Roo.”
“Due to my actions as Governor, I have been monitoring my health, the test that was conducted earlier this week has come up positive for COVID-19, I feel good and I will be at home, always attentive to the actions of the Government of Quintana Roo ”.
Joaquín is the fifth governor to have tested positive for the virus; Francisco Dominguez, Governor from Querétaro; Adán Augusto from Tabasco, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca from Tamaulipas, and Omar Fayad from Hidalgo.
Debido a mis acciones como Gobernador he llevado un monitoreo de mi salud, la prueba que me realicé esta semana ha resultado positiva a #Covid_19, me siento bien y en forma responsable me mantendré en casa siempre atento a las acciones de @GobQuintanaRoo. #JuntosSaldremosAdelante— Carlos Joaquín (@CarlosJoaquin) July 16, 2020
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
