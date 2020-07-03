Governor of Jalisco threatened by CJNG cartel

Mexico is not only plagued by the pandemic that has affected the entire world, but also by confrontations between the state and organized crime.

JALISCO, Mexico (Agencies) – The New Generation Jalisco Cartel (CJNG) has become one of the strongest groups in the country and has begun targeting public officials who seek to prevent its activities in the country, including Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro.

The first information that came to light on the subject was given by one of the cartel’s hitmen who was captured in recent days, who confirmed that the president was in the sights of the criminals “because he is not working” with organized crime. This is why an attack against him is being planned.

According to the newspaper Milenio, the National Intelligence Centre (CNI) confirmed the existence of these threats made by the cartel led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho.”

In a security cabinet meeting between 8 and 12 June, the CNI alerted various officials, including the now-hospitalized Omar García Harfuch, Mexico City’s Secretary of Public Security, attacked by the same cartel; the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), Santiago Nieto; Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard; and the leader of the sector at the national level, Alfonso Durazo.

It wasn’t until a week after the Garcia Harfuch bombing that this information came to light. “All those involved in public security tasks are duly guarded,” the authorities said.

Mexican newspaper “Milenio” published an interview with the governor, where he acknowledged the CJNG as an obstacle to his administration.

“The problem we have in Jalisco will always be that due to the presence of a powerful organized crime group, suddenly these advances seem not to count in the face of the acts of violence that are generated, precisely, so that there is fear and anxiety in the population because this is just now the challenge we have.” Governor Enrique Alfaro said.

The government had predicted the attack. It took place on June 26, around 6:30 a.m., CJNG ambushed the vehicle in which the CDMX Secretary of Public Security was traveling.

According to investigations, at least 39 men had to be involved in the attack. Three weeks prior, the criminal group members began to arrive in Mexico City and stayed in safe houses and hotels located in Gustavo A. Madero, Nezahualcóyotl, Toluca, and the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

For the operation, armored vehicles and high-powered weapons were purchased in cash. In addition to renting houses, a warehouse, and millions of pesos in payments for the material, authors would obtain at least 100,000 pesos for the work.

There were 13 vehicles, five Barret rifles, one grenade launcher, 34 long weapons, eight short weapons, seven grenades, 96 magazines, 39 vests, and 51 Molotov cocktails.

The official received three bullet impacts from the more than 400 projectiles on the site. It was revealed that the participants were instructed to name another known criminal as the mastermind: Nicolas Sierra Santana, “El Gordo Viagra,” head of the Michoacán family, who is currently in conflict with the CJNG for the control of the area of Buenavista Tomatlán, Apatzingán, Nueva Italia and La Huacana.

