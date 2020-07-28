Governor Mauricio Vila delivers 12 new ambulances to the SSP

Mérida, Yucatán, July 27, 2020.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal delivered 12 brand new and fully equipped ambulances to the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) for the transfer of patients with Coronavirus, which will serve to provide medical care for emergencies to residents across the state.

Accompanied by the heads of the SSP, Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda and State Health, Mauricio Sauri Vivas, Vila Dosal supervised the modern units, which add to other 31, for a total of 43 emergency vehicles that the Yucatecan police corporation has.

These modern ambulances have electromedical equipment such as a vital signs monitor, a defibrillator, a volumetric ventilator and a portable suction unit, as well as a special capsule for the transfer of patients with Coronavirus, a rigid stretcher with a support system, as well as all the other supplies necessary to offer care. emergency doctor.

During the delivery, carried out on the esplanade of the SSP, Commander Luis Felipe Saidén Ojeda explained that, with these new units, the state agency already has a total of 43 ambulances equipped with radio frequency communication systems linked to the SSP command group to attend to Coronavirus patients.

Vila Dosal stated that an ivestment of 23 million pesos (around 1 million USD), was made in the acqusition of these units.

