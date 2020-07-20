Good news for local agriculture

In Tzucacab, a good harvest is already expected
TZUCACAB, YUCATAN (July 20, 2020).- Small-scale corn farmers indicated how grateful they are to the constant rains, so far there is a good outlook for the corn and vegetable harvest because the crops have developed well.
Farmer Martin Cauich said that rain has fallen without interruption in these months of June and July and that in his case, the corn crops have had a rapid development only one month after they were planted. The corn worms affected their crops, but several are already recovering.
“In fact, veteran growers commented that the outbreak of the cogollero pest promises a good maize harvest,” he explained.
The rains have been almost even and almost daily during this week. In some “Akalché” lands, the excess humidity is already beginning to affect because rainwater is not filtering quickly.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Vacationers do not respect restrictions on Yucatan beaches
The “Club de la Tortuga Telchac.
-
Churches set to reopen despite current Covid-19 figures
MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Marijuana Legalization rushed by activists in Mexico
Activists demand the Senate to proceed.
-
Yucatecan beachgoers continue to ignore health provisions
Beachgoers continue to disregard the measures.
-
University of Oxford experimental vaccine offers promising results.
The covid-19 vaccine, based on a.
-
Merida could become the only “Smart City” in Mexico
The process continues before the Inter-American.
-
Mérida woman finds Spider Monkey in her patio
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 20, 2020) .-.
-
Paso Deprimido would be reopened to vehicular traffic.
The City Council of Merida is.
-
Mayor of Samahil, Yucatan dies from COVID-19
The people of Samahil woke up.
-
The “Covid Brigade” arrives in Yucatan
A total of 24 health professionals,.
Leave a Comment