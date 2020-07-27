Gonzalo could become a hurricane and arrive to the Yucatan Peninsula

YUCATAN Mexico (NHC) – The remnants of the Tropical Depression Gonzalo were located near latitude 11.0 north, longitude 63.0 west. Gonzalo’s remnants are predicted to move generally westward across the southern Caribbean during the next few days, with a possible trajectory towards the Yucatan Peninsula.
The Tropical Depression could evolve into a hurricane as it reaches the warm waters of the Caribbean. So far, it has maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Windy conditions associated with rains will be possible as Gonzalo’s remnants are moving west. The minimum estimated center pressure is 1011 Mb (29.86 inches).
WIND: Windy conditions associated with rain lines will be possible across the southern Caribbean as Gonzalo’s remnants will move west during the next days.
RAIN: Gonzalo’s remnants are expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and amounts isolated from 4 inches above the northeast corner of Venezuela to early tonight. The system is expected to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain over the Leeward Islands and the rest of the northern tip of Venezuela. This includes Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.
