First person to be arrested in Tulum for not wearing a mouth cover (VIDEO)

The young people were approached by police officers while taking photos at the Tulum tourist zone.
On social networks, a video that shows the first arrest in Tulum for not using mask covers just went viral.
Alberto Capella Ibarra, Secretary of Public Security, shared the video of the arrest on his social networks, the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 28th.
According to the footage, officers on patrol car number 12137 were making a routine tour near the Tulum Parador, when they noticed some of the young men without face masks taking pictures of themselves at the scene.
Miles de personas aún no quieren entender, y con su desprecio a las medidas sanitarias ponen en riesgo su vida y lo peor del caso la vida de los demás. EN #TULUM EL PRIMER ARRESTO POR NO USAR CUBREBOCA, así continuaremos en la #PoliciaQuintanaRoo hasta que la gente ¡ENTIENDA! pic.twitter.com/MMfOw915v1— Alberto Capella (@kpya) July 28, 2020
Given this, the police officers warned the young people that they should use the mouth mask or they would be penalized for not complying with the regulation, the agents even told them that they could provide a mouth cover if they did not have one. But the tourists refused to put on the mask,
And so, failing to comply with the instructions, the officers proceeded to arrest the young man and they took him before a civic judge.
“Thousands of people still do not want to understand, and with their contempt for sanitary measures, they put their lives at risk and the worst of the lives of others.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
