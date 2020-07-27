Every 52 minutes, one person dies of COVID-19 in Yucatán

The Covid-19 epidemic fell had its most critical week in Yucatan, since the first case was diagnosed on Friday, March 13.
Health authorities reported 226 infections and 30 deaths in the last week. With these records, Yucatan reached 8,729 cases and exceeded a thousand deaths.
The week of Monday, July 20-26, was the one with the most detected infections and the most deaths, with 1,371 positive diagnoses and 192 deaths. That is, in this period every 7.3 minutes an infection was confirmed, and every 52 minutes a person lost their life due to Covid-19.
In the 26 days that have elapsed in July, 4,288 infections have been registered (48.1% of the accumulated total) and 548 deaths (54.3%).
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Campeche mayor exposed on social networks without mouth cover
While the Mexican Institute of Social.
-
Plane crashes in Holbox with 5 tourists on board
The Cessna-type plane landed without problems,.
-
Gonzalo could become a hurricane and arrive to the Yucatan Peninsula
YUCATAN Mexico (NHC) – The remnants.
-
AMLO holds press conference at presidential hangar
Four days after its arrival, President.
-
Fonatur data warns the Mayan Train could cause ecocide.
According to the Environmental Impact Statement.
-
Mauricio Vila invites entrepreneurs from the real estate sector to invest in Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, July 26, 2020.- In.
-
Trump approval hits all-time low.
WASHINGTON (AP) — With the November.
-
Mexico City bans treatments to “cure homosexuality
Psychologists, doctors, and religious groups that.
-
Cases of COVID-19 in the world exceed 16 million
According to Johns Hopkins University, the.
-
Hanna slams South Texas and northeastern Mexico
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A.
Leave a Comment