“El Mencho” built his own hospital in Jalisco

In the community of El Alcíhuatl, in the municipality of Villa Purificación, Jalisco, the federal security cabinet identified a hospital that the famous drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as El Mencho, ordered to build for his own care.

Since last year, federal authorities have obtained information that the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), who is 54 years old, suffers from kidney failure, which has deteriorated his health and hindered his refuge in highland areas of the states of Jalisco, Michoacán and Colima.

According to official intelligence information to which EL UNIVERSAL newspaper had access, the health center is located in a wooded area, between several houses and dirt roads.

The clinic is a white building, fully equipped – on the orders of Oseguera Cervantes – for the capo, his security circle, and the inhabitants of that town.

It is located no more than 50 kilometers from Villa Purificación, one of the main strongholds of the CJNG, where in May of last 2015 they shot down a helicopter from the Mexican Army during an operation by the federal government, which sought to capture the Michoacán kingpin.

On the other hand, El Alcíhuatl is a town that has around 200 inhabitants and is dedicated to agriculture and livestock. It is also one of the many hiding places that Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes has, for whom the Administration for Drug Control (DEA) offers a reward of 10 million dollars for information that is useful to achieve its detention.

In the past six years, the federal intelligence areas detected movements of El Mencho in areas of the Jalisco municipalities of Autlán, Casimiro Castillo, El Grullo, and Villa Purificación, where he was transferred with nearby security equipment.

To gain the sympathy of the residents, he has provided economic support, supplies, and collaborated with various works in the local communities.

The CJNG and other criminal organizations took advantage of the pandemic to win the affection of the population of Jalisco, Michoacán, Veracruz, Colima, and Tamaulipas.

