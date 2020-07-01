Dr. Fauci’s disturbing prognosis for the US.

The nation’s leading infectious disease expert warned that new cases could reach 100,000 per day if the trend isn’t averted.

WASHINGTON D.C. (Efe) – “I think it is important to tell you and the American public that I’m very concerned because it could get very bad,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a Senate committee Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts testified before a Senate committee about President Trump’s coronavirus response. The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases warned that new cases of coronaviruses could reach 100,000 per day if the upward trend in cases in some states doesn’t change.

Fauci said there’s “no guarantee” that the United States will develop a “safe and effective” covid-19 vaccine, but experts expect that doses will be available to the public next year.

When asked how many covid-19 deaths and infections could be expected in the United States before the pandemic ends, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he could not make an “accurate prediction,” but that it would be “disturbing. “.

“I guarantee you because when you have an outbreak in one part of the country, even though other parts of the country are fine, they are vulnerable,” Fauci said. “We can’t just focus on those areas that are having a surge. It puts the whole country at risk.

More states are tightening restrictions aimed at tamping down the alarming boom in coronavirus cases. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut doubled the number of states on its quarantine list. Arizona delayed the start for in-class learning for the 2020-21 school year. Oregon and Kansas are the latest states that will begin to require face masks in public.

Hospitalizations are rising in 12 states, daily deaths are increasing in Arizona and about 130 counties are considered “hot spots,” the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told lawmakers. Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a webcast Monday the surge of COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks is “very discouraging.”

As coronavirus cases surge in Arizona and Gov. Doug Ducey orders bars, gyms and theaters etc. to close again, this town’s mayor says: “I won’t cancel events nor require masks. My response from the onset of COVID-19 pandemic has been that we will err on the side of freedom,” Eagar Mayor Bryce Hamblin said in a statement.

