Covid-19 tests performed on all Yucatan State Congress staff

Mérida, Yucatán, July 20, 2020. – Continuing with the application of preventive measures and actions, with the aim of protecting all personnel in the midst of the health crisis caused by Covid-19, tests have been carried out in the past days to all the women and men who work in the Yucatan State Congress.
All the corresponding tests have been carried out, and it remains to wait in the next few days for the results, which will be generally disclosed, always guaranteeing the privacy of each individual.
As from the beginning of the Pandemic, the Legislative Power has as a priority the safety and health of all the people who work there, their families and the people who visit the premises on a regular basis as part of their job, and it will continue with strict control of security, hygiene and full observance of the protocols established by the Health authorities.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
